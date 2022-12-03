Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.(Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a man is facing charges after he attempted to steal from a store filled with law enforcement.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect attempted to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual Shop with a Cop event for community children.

According to the sheriff’s office, the event included nearly 40 deputies in attendance along with the forensics team, community service team, and Sheriff Marcos Lopez inside the store.

Authorities identified the suspect as Brad and shared photos of the man in handcuffs along with the items confiscated.

The sheriff’s office called the attempted stealing a “bad idea.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a contract FedEx driver in connection to the abduction and death of 7-year-old...
Missing 7-year-old found dead in Texas; police arrest FedEx driver accused of abducting, killing her
Leroy Martinez, 32 (left), and Leopoldo Villarreal, 33 (right)
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
2013 E 7th house fire
Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Traffic alert
Road closed due to crash in Hockley Co.
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
New LBK logo
New LBK branding project unveiled