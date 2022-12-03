Cooling down once again before more warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Friday, the tables turn and we see temperatures roughly 25 degrees cooler today.

We’ll see a mix of cloud sand sun, particularly as we go into the afternoon hours. And rain chances do go up for this evening through tomorrow morning, with the peak of those chances being around midnight tonight.

We warm back up for Sunday and again on Monday, with Monday being breezy on top of that.

The remainder of the next week does present a challenging forecast, but not with anything significant. We could see some rain chances Wednesday through next Saturday, but these systems right now look to be glancing blows.

We’ll keep an eye on that for you, but it does look like if we see precipitation that, as of right now, it remains on the liquid side of things.

