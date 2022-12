End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Dec. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Dec. 2.

New Home 35 Wellington 20 (Final)

Albany 66 Collinsville 34 (Final)

New Home, Albany meet in State Semis

China Spring 31 Anna 14 (Final)

Anna coached by former Coronado Head Coach Seth Parr

Canadian 45 Wall 10 (Final)

Westbrook 40 Happy 30 (Final)

Loraine 86 Oakwood 38 (Final)

Loraine will face Whitharral/Benjamin winner for 1AD2 State Title Dec 14 in Arlington Loraine coached by former Petersburg coach Jacob Popham.

