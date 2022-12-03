Local Listings
Denver City man killed in semi rollover Friday morning

A Friday morning crash has left one Denver City man dead.
A Friday morning crash has left one Denver City man dead.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Friday morning crash has left one Denver City man dead.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the crash just a few miles south of Andrews.

Aaron Alfredo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, was driving south in a semi tractor-trailer on US 285. DPS officials stated Bustillos appeared to have veered off the roadway and then overcorrected, causing the semi to roll multiple times. The passenger of the semi, 19-year-old Fabian Terceno, was ejected from the vehicle.

Bustillos and Terceno were both taken to the Permian Regional Medical Center. Terceno later died from his injuries.

Bustillos was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

Bustillos was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Terceno did not appear to have been strapped in.

