Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday. (Source: St. Helena Government)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - The world’s oldest land animal is getting a series of commemorative stamps to mark its 190th birthday.

Officials on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena made the stamps for Jonathan -- a giant tortoise.

Jonathan is also the face of St. Helena’s 5-cent coin.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan the tortoise is the oldest chelonian to ever live. He is believed to have been born around 1832.

The famous turtle was brought to St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

