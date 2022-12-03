Lubbock Christian wins TAPPS Division IV State Championship

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 Saturday afternoon in Waco.

Shiner St. Paul had the ball first and was driving downfield when the Eagles forced a fumble.

Lubbock Christian went down and scored and led 8-0 after one quarter.

The Eagles then recovered an onside kick, scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and scored another touchdown to quickly open up a 22-0 lead.

Lubbock Christian scored 28 second half points to take a 36-8 halftime lead.

Head Coach Chris Softley and the Eagles finish the season 12-1.

Lubbock Christian is the first 11-man football team in the KCBD viewing area to win a State Title since Idalou did in 2010.

The Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week & will be on KCBD Sports Xtra Sunday night.

