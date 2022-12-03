Local Listings
Lubbock Christian wins TAPPS Division IV State Championship

The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off...
The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 Saturday afternoon in Waco.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 Saturday afternoon in Waco.

Shiner St. Paul had the ball first and was driving downfield when the Eagles forced a fumble.

Lubbock Christian went down and scored and led 8-0 after one quarter.

The Eagles then recovered an onside kick, scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and scored another touchdown to quickly open up a 22-0 lead.

Lubbock Christian scored 28 second half points to take a 36-8 halftime lead.

Head Coach Chris Softley and the Eagles finish the season 12-1.

Lubbock Christian is the first 11-man football team in the KCBD viewing area to win a State Title since Idalou did in 2010.

The Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week & will be on KCBD Sports Xtra Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

