New LBK branding project unveiled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project. Including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says it will show the unification of a community that sticks together and thrives.

“One logo one brand to show our pride in our city,” Payne said.

Mayor Payne says the new logo and campaign, 18 months in the making, couldn’t come at a better time as Lubbock continues to gain recognition from all over the U.S.

“We are getting noticed like never before,” Payne said. “From outside businesses wanting to move in to people moving in to our city as expansive growth.”

John Osborne with LEDA says he hopes as those new faces and storefronts move to Lubbock this new campaign will help them realize the love residents have for the hub city.

“Our residents love our community. They love representing our community and they love defending our community to others,” Osborne said. “I think very much this brand is going to be very representative of what they feel.”

More than just how they feel, the new campaign could show how the creative minds of West Texas think.

Osborne says businesses are encouraged to take the new logo and run with it making changes to the logo so it matches their brand.

“You can use it with your business you can make adjustments to the logo to fit your color scheme that you might want and use it in different ways and even put it on merchandise,” Osborne said.

That gives more businesses the opportunity to use the new official logo of LBK, and in extension more people the opportunity to see it.

“The more that the community is promoting it, the business community the residents,” Osborne said. “The more it becomes a part of who we are it really helps to show the unity in the community and really helps step up our ability to get businesses to be here and to grow here and new residents to come and businesses to come as well.”

That how mayor Payne says citizens and the city will show what makes Lubbock truly special.

“When people come they see people that love living where they live,” Payne said. “They want to live in Lubbock, they’re moving to Lubbock, we’re growing in Lubbock, and that’s really neat to see, and small things like this really help continue that growth and that unifying effort that’s so important in our community.”

There are multiple ways to support the new campaign and the city of Lubbock.

Residents and business owners can add #poweredbyLBK to their social media bio, place “Powered by LBK” decals on their storefronts, and download the new logo and begin using it for your business.

You can find that logo and more community branding guidelines at lubbock.is/LBK.

