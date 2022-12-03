Pancho Clos coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos.

The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and will also have the opportunity to tell Pancho Clos their Christmas wishes. Children 12 and under will receive a free toy from Pancho Clos. Free hotdogs will be served to all attendees while supplies last.

For more information please visit playlubbock.com or call (806)775-2661.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.