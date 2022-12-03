Local Listings
Road closed due to crash in Hockley Co.

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - A portion of FM 1585 has been closed due to a crash.

The Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management system sent out a road closure notice just before 11:30 a.m.

The roads on FM 1585 are currently closed between FM 3261 and FM 2646 because of a “major vehicle accident.”

Information on injuries and the cause of the crash are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

