Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase.

A missing 7-year-old from Texas has been found dead.

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

