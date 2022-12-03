Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase.

Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested

They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies

The story continues here: 2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

A missing 7-year-old from Texas has been found dead.

Athena Strand was reported missing on Wednesday by her father

Police believe a FedEx driver abducted and killed her

Details here: Missing 7-year-old found dead in Texas; police arrest FedEx driver accused of abducting, killing her

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289

The motorcyclist was driving east when they crashed into an unknown object

Read more here: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.