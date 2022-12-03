Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. just northwest of Seminole. Lousie H. Salinas, 67, was driving west on CR 206 while another vehicle driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon Jeffley was heading north on SH 214.

Salinas appeared to pull out in front of Jeffley’s vehicle and was struck.

Salinas was taken to the nearby hospital in Seminole where he later died.

Both people involved were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.