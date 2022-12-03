Local Listings
Task force warning of increase in car break-ins, auto theft across the South Plains

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force is warning Christmas shoppers not to leave gifts or other valuables in their cars, citing a rise in vehicle break-ins around Lubbock.

Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Anderson says, “They are waiting for the opportunity to catch you off guard.”

Criminals are watching you, and your car. Anderson says a break-in can happen in the blink of an eye at any time of day.

“It can happen very fast, as soon as they can get the door open, they’re in,” Anderson said.

But what are thieves looking for? Task force officers say they’ll take anything of value, especially firearms. Anderson says you may be making yourself a target without even realizing it.

“You are advertising when you have the stickers on the back windows; to me that just screams there is something in there or something associated with your weapons,” Anderson said.

Locking your car, taking your belongings with you, and parking in a well-lit area are the best ways to avoid the hassle of a break-in.

If your car is broken into or stolen you need to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865 or file a report online.

