End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 to capture the TAPPS Division IV State Championship.

The Eagles (12-1) won the first 11-man football State Title in our viewing area since Idalou in 2010.

Pete Christy talked to Head Coach Chris Softley and the Eagles right after winning the State Championship.

Congrats to Lubbock Christian!

