Lady Raiders win 6th straight game, beating Incarnate Word 66-48

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders found their way to a 66-48 home victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sunday. The win marks six in a row since their 69-63 home loss against Jackson State.

The Lady Raiders shot 41.5% from the floor, despite going 3-16 from three. Texas Tech stayed aggressive, getting to the free throw line several times, ending the day 19-23 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Raiders never lost the lead from the tip as they cruise to win number seven on the season, looking ahead to Sam Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Team Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 11 Pts | 8 Rebs | 1 Ast | 5-6 FT

Bryn Gerlich: 10 Pts | 3 Rebs | 3 Asts

Jasmine Shavers: 8 Pts | 7 Rebs | 2 Asts | 4-4 FT

Ella Tofaeono: 8 Pts | 7 Rebs | 1 Ast

Bre’Amber Scott: 6 Pts | 3 Rebs | 4-4 FT

Texas Tech will host Sam Houston Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets Arena as they look for seven straight wins and eight on the season.

