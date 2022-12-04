Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders win 6th straight game, beating Incarnate Word 66-48

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders found their way to a 66-48 home victory over the Incarnate Word...
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders found their way to a 66-48 home victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sunday.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders found their way to a 66-48 home victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sunday. The win marks six in a row since their 69-63 home loss against Jackson State.

The Lady Raiders shot 41.5% from the floor, despite going 3-16 from three. Texas Tech stayed aggressive, getting to the free throw line several times, ending the day 19-23 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Raiders never lost the lead from the tip as they cruise to win number seven on the season, looking ahead to Sam Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Team Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 11 Pts | 8 Rebs | 1 Ast | 5-6 FT

Bryn Gerlich: 10 Pts | 3 Rebs | 3 Asts

Jasmine Shavers: 8 Pts | 7 Rebs | 2 Asts | 4-4 FT

Ella Tofaeono: 8 Pts | 7 Rebs | 1 Ast

Bre’Amber Scott: 6 Pts | 3 Rebs | 4-4 FT

Texas Tech will host Sam Houston Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets Arena as they look for seven straight wins and eight on the season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
1 injured in Hockley County crash
1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi
Denver City teen killed in Andrews County crash
Denver City man killed in semi rollover Friday morning
Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash
Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash
We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym for All Kids opens in Lubbock.
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

Latest News

Texas Tech will return to Texas Bowl in Houston, facing Ole Miss on Dec. 28. Ole Miss finished...
Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night...
Lady Raiders open Homestand with a win
Alabama State at Lady Raiders
Alabama State at Lady Raiders
It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over...
Red Raiders edge Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle