Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market

Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market.
Lubbock's Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market.

The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585.

The event is free for all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local vendors, music, food and a snowball fight.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance.

You can find other Christmas events here.

