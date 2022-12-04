Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market.
The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585.
The event is free for all ages.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local vendors, music, food and a snowball fight.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance.
