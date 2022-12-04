Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market.

The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585.

The event is free for all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local vendors, music, food and a snowball fight.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance.

