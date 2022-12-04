Local Listings
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.

Melissa Corley, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, stated this event is a great initiative for kids in the Lubbock area. Corley said about two thousand children participated this year.

“It pairs the kids in our program with a police officer for the day for just a lot of Christmas cheer and going out and just enjoying the season of giving and togetherness,” Corley said. “It is a lot of fun to see the smiling faces of the kids and also the officers. It is just a great day.”

The Santa Cops and their kids made stops at various locations, including the Lubbock National Bank and Cardinal’s. The final stop was at Yates Flooring, where each child was given a free bicycle.

The project aims to grant the Christmas wishes of local children and bring together communities in a time of giving.

Officers have said this heart-warming project is a great way to bring holiday cheer.

“Try to give back to the community, to these kids that really need this and don’t have the opportunity to have the money to spend on the Christmas and we’re going to give that to them,” LPD Sergeant Timothy Seeley stated.

