Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids.

“But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.

Meagan’s son is named Steel, a 4-year-old boy who has autism. Meagan and her husband were planning to build a sensory room for Steel. She says he’s a sensory seeker, so he’s very interested in things like movement, lights, and colors. When Megan found “We Rock the Spectrum,” she knew this was something the Hub City needed.

“I was telling my husband we need to bring this to Lubbock because there’s nothing like it here, and I know if our family could benefit, our community could benefit,” Kennemer said.

Lubbock kids are already benefiting. Sandy Bagwell also has a son who is a sensory seeker. She says as soon as he walked into the gym, he was running around with joy.

“It’s bigger than my house and my house is full of sensory items already,” Bagwell said. “My house is only so big, and my pocketbook is only so big, so it’s nice to come here.”

Kennemer says she’s hoping this gym can make social interactions easier.

“When you see a kid that does something that kind of looks weird to someone that hasn’t been around it, then eventually you’ll get used to it - and it won’t seem so weird, and they can be included in everything like birthday parties, school,” Kennemer said.

The gym will have open play seven days a week. The first kid is $14, and siblings are $12. Monthly memberships vary depending on how many kids are being signed up. A membership for one kid is $70, for two kids $95, and for three or more kids it is $135.

Kennemer says the gym will also offer out of school camps that will be $40 for a half day and $70 for a full day.

To keep up with the gym visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.