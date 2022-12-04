Slight chance of overnight showers, warmer temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet day we are expecting a drop in temperatures and a little precipitation overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Our winds will change from the southeast to the southwest around midnight with speeds ranging between 5 and 10 mph. We expect isolated to widely scatter showers after midnight.

Raincast (KCBD)

There’s a slight chance of rain in the early hours of Sunday. We will have cloudy skies in the morning becoming mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs in the lower 60s with southwest winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Southwest winds will continue around 10 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer weather is expected Monday with highs in the lower 70s. It will be partly sunny in the morning becoming sunny throughout the day with west winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-40s. We will have west winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies.

