Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found.

One person has been injured in a Hockley Co. crash.

A Tahoka man was killed in a crash in Gaines Co. Thursday afternoon.

  • Just after 2 p.m., 67-year-old Lousie H. Salinas pulled out in front of another person’s vehicle and was struck
  • He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died
  • Read more here: Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash

