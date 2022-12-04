Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found.

She was found two days after her father reported her missing

A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home

The story continues: Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

One person has been injured in a Hockley Co. crash.

A semi tractor trailer pulled out in front of a pick-up truck on FM 1585

The semi’s driver was ejected from the vehicle upon impact

Details here: 1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi

A Tahoka man was killed in a crash in Gaines Co. Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., 67-year-old Lousie H. Salinas pulled out in front of another person’s vehicle and was struck

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died

Read more here: Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.