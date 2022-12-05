Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains.

Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace Campus. So, we came out today just to donate a few cans of propane to help them get through this winter.”

The first stop of giveback week was Grace Campus. The campus provides temporary housing for Lubbock’s homeless population. Jerri Ann, the program director, says the donation will help those trying to get back on their feet stay warm this winter.

Jerri Ann says, “The propane is going to be a huge blessing on the really cold nights, we are very thankful.”

Helping those who are in need around the holiday season is something Henderson says the company feels very passionate about.

”Community and giving back is everything to carpet tech, it is the core of who we are. We get to go into a lot of homes and businesses and serve people and we know that the community is the reason we are where we are today,” said Henderson.

The giveback will bring Carpet Tech employees from five different locations to reach five different local nonprofits that serve across the South Plains.

”We will finish out the rest of this week, we have an organization every day of the week that we like to pour a little more into this time of year,” said Henderson.

The Rainbow Room, High Point Village, Buckner, and The South Plains Food Bank are all receiving donations this week from Carpet Tech.

