KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McNugget

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McNugget KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a ten-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

McNugget is super friendly and loves cuddles. He loves attention and is the life of the party. McNugget is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet McLuvin.

