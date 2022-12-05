Local Listings
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host 2022 check presentation

The Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation began six years ago and has since donated thousands...
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Auto Auction, the longest-running auto auction company in the state, will be hosting a check presentation ceremony at their offices on 1122 E 34th Street on Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m.

The Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation began six years ago and has since donated thousands of dollars to many organizations around the community.

Five Lubbock organizations will be the recipients of a total of $21,000:

  • West Texas Hero Homes - $6,000
  • UMC Cancer Center - $6,000
  • Slaton ISD Weekend Snack Program - $4,000
  • Early Learning Center - $2,500
  • LISD Byron Martin Technology Center - $2,500

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

