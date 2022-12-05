Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host 2022 check presentation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Auto Auction, the longest-running auto auction company in the state, will be hosting a check presentation ceremony at their offices on 1122 E 34th Street on Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m.

The Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation began six years ago and has since donated thousands of dollars to many organizations around the community.

Five Lubbock organizations will be the recipients of a total of $21,000:

West Texas Hero Homes - $6,000

UMC Cancer Center - $6,000

Slaton ISD Weekend Snack Program - $4,000

Early Learning Center - $2,500

LISD Byron Martin Technology Center - $2,500

