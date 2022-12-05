Lubbock Salvation Army to participate in Red Kettle Challenge Dec. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is challenging select Salvation Army cities across the country to collectively raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. The motivation behind the Red Kettle Challenge is to collectively bring together select cities across the country to remind people about the vital importance of the Red Kettle Campaign and inspire and encourage those communities to fill a single Kettle to overflowing in a 4-hour timeframe.

“Our community is the most supportive, caring and generous one that I’ve had the privilege of being a part of in my 32 years with Ths Salvation Army,” shares Major David Worthy. “Every year, people dig deep into their pockets and hearts to care for the needs of others that the Red Kettle Campaign supports. We’re excited to be one of the select cities across our nation to participate with the National Red Kettle Challenge and we’re encouraging as many as are able to venture out to the Walmart at Quaker/114th on December 9 between 2pm-6pm and help us fill that kettle up…..over and over again.” Other Red Kettles will be in operation at many other local stores on the 9th, however, only the Red Kettle at Walmart/114th will take part in the National Challenge.

Just as is the case with all Red Kettle Campaign funds, every penny raised remains right here in Lubbock to assist our local friends and families who are experiencing crisis. “We hope that people will save a little extra change, set aside a few dollars or possibly even consider dropping their seasonal donation check into that one Kettle at Walmart on the 9th,” said Worthy. “We would love to show the rest of the country how incredibly caring and generous our West Texas community is by being one of the top Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge units in the whole of the United States.”

Mayor Payne and the Grinch will be dueling bellringers between 5:15pm-5:45pm, the Sheriff’s Office will be there for all 4 hours giving out goodies and ringing bells, a gifted soloist will be singing seasonal songs and Christmas Carols and The Salvation Army canteen will be on-site giving out coffee and hot chocolate.

