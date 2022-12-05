Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

  • The Red Raider football team received its 40th bowl game invitation over the weekend
  • The two teams will face off Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston
  • Details here:

DPS to conduct active shooter training this week

  • Training will be on the north side of the Reese Center
  • Troopers will be using blanks and simulated rounds, so the public is asked to avoid the area
  • More here:

Vandals knock out substations in North Carolina

  • More than 35,000 customers are without power after a gunman damaged two substations
  • Authorities issues a curfew and closed schools for Monday
  • Read more here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

