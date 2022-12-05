Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

The Red Raider football team received its 40th bowl game invitation over the weekend

The two teams will face off Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston

Details here:

DPS to conduct active shooter training this week

Training will be on the north side of the Reese Center

Troopers will be using blanks and simulated rounds, so the public is asked to avoid the area

More here:

Vandals knock out substations in North Carolina

More than 35,000 customers are without power after a gunman damaged two substations

Authorities issues a curfew and closed schools for Monday

Read more here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.