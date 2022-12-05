Next rain chance for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few light rain showers dotted the southern South Plains this morning. At some locations just enough rain fell to leave pavement wet. A better chance of rain arrives mid-week.

As of this post, this morning’s reported low for Lubbock is 50 degrees. The December 5 record for the warmest low temperature is 47° (in 1943). It is likely Lubbock’s temperature will not drop that low before midnight, which would reset the record for the date.

The sprinkles and light rain this morning will move east of our area, clearing will follow with a mostly sunny, somewhat windy, and seasonably warm afternoon. A west wind will increase to about 15 to 25 mph. Gusts in a 25 to 35 mph range are possible. Temperatures will peak 15 to 20 degrees above average for the time of year.

This afternoon mostly sunny, somewhat windy, and seasonably warm. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight will be slightly chillier. Most of the areas will drop into the 40s. That’s still about 15 degrees above average for the time of year.

Cloud cover will increase through the day tomorrow. This will help hold down wind speeds and temperatures just a bit. Tuesday winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph. Gusts near 30 mph are possible. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

The South Plains next chance of rain begins late Tuesday night. Think early Wednesday morning. The window of opportunity continues through early Thursday morning.

The rain will favor the southeastern KCBD viewing area, where amounts greater than a quarter inch will be possible. It will be just a slim chance of rain over the northwestern viewing area, which may miss out on any measurable precipitation. Temperatures will be above freezing, so only rain is expected. Stay tuned.

Today will be the warmest of the next seven. Wednesday and Wednesday night rain will return to parts of the KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

