Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

North Texas school districts plan ‘pink out’ on Monday to honor Athena Strand

School Districts in North Texas are honoring Athena Strand
School Districts in North Texas are honoring Athena Strand(CBS DFW)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.

So far, the school districts who have announced they will “pink out for Athena” are:

  • Alvord ISD
  • Argyle ISD
  • Brock ISD
  • Buena Vista ISD
  • Castleberry ISD
  • Chico ISD
  • Community ISD
  • Decatur ISD
  • Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
  • Gainesville ISD
  • Garner ISD
  • Greenville ISD
  • Godley ISD
  • HEB ISD
  • Keller ISD
  • Kennedale ISD
  • Lake Worth ISD
  • Lindale ISD
  • Millsap ISD
  • Northwest ISD
  • Paradise ISD
  • Peaster ISD  ·
  • Poolville ISD
  • Quinlan ISD  ·
  • Springtown ISD
  • Stephenville ISD
  • Sweeny ISD
  • Weatherford ISD
  • Winnsboro ISD

Comanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena’s favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.

A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech will return to Texas Bowl in Houston, facing Ole Miss on Dec. 28. Ole Miss finished...
Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
South Plains Food Bank kicks of 40th annual ‘U Can Share’ Food Drive
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
Christmas trees cost Hamilton Farms more this year.
Shallowater business paying more for live Christmas trees this year
Big Brothers Big Sisters and LPD give bikes to kids for Christmas
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters