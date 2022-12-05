South Plains Food Bank kicks of 40th annual ‘U Can Share’ Food Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 40th annual U Can Share Food Drive begins today! All this week you can help fight against food insecurity on the South Plains.

One in seven people in our area do not know where they will get their next meal. For children — it’s one in three. To make sure no one goes hungry, especially over the holidays, tune in all week on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for ways you can contribute.

Every donation of at least $10 provides 30 whole meals to a child, family, or senior in our community.

For more information visit https://www.spfb.org/.

