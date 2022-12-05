Local Listings
Texas historical marker recognizes greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.(Lubbock County)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

The church, beginning its second century of service, is located at 306 East 26th Street. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has designated Greater St. Luke’s as a significant part of Lubbock and Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. The Lubbock County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this historical event.

From its beginnings in 1921, Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church has been a spiritual and social center in Lubbock. Organized by Rev. Wiley and originally known as Caldonia Baptist Church, the congregation first met in the neighborhood’s Masonic Lodge at 16th Street and Avenue A. Worshippers purchased a lot at 1802 Avenue A in 1924 and met in a wooden shelter before building a frame structure. In 1950 new property on 26th Street was purchased and a brick sanctuary was dedicated in 1957.

Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, one of the earliest African-American churches in Lubbock, celebrated its centennial in the Fall of 2021. It remains an active and vibrant congregation, maintaining their historic church for future generations.

