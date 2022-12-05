Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider quarterback Donavan Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports.
Smith threw for 1,505 yards and 12 TDs this year, 247Sports writer Chris Hummer tweeted.
