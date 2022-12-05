Local Listings
Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal

Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider quarterback Donavan Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports.

Smith threw for 1,505 yards and 12 TDs this year, 247Sports writer Chris Hummer tweeted.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

