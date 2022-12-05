Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider quarterback Donavan Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports.

Smith threw for 1,505 yards and 12 TDs this year, 247Sports writer Chris Hummer tweeted.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Red Raider Quarterback Donovan Smith has entered the Transfer Portal, per @chris_hummer — THE NAŦION 🌵 (@gunsupnation) December 5, 2022

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.