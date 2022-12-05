Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars.

LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries.

LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken to the hospital.

Traffic is congested so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

