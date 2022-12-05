Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars.

LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries.

LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken to the hospital.

Traffic is congested so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech will return to Texas Bowl in Houston, facing Ole Miss on Dec. 28. Ole Miss finished...
Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

1 injured in Hockley County crash
1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi
Lubbock Police Department Shield
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
Lubbock Police Department Shield
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations