Warmth and sunshine in store for the next few days

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 70s and sunny for the next two days! Our overnight temperatures are warmer than usual, in the upper 40s. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the night with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Our winds will be breezier, coming from the west around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs
Tomorrow's Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Tomorrow night temperatures will be in the mid-40s with mostly clear skies. West winds will be around 10 mph.

Tuesdays weather will be similar to tomorrows. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with continued west winds around 10 to 15 mph. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Tuesday night will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s again with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday we do expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 60s. Our chances for showers will increase in the evening, and temperatures will drop into the mid 40s with cloudy skies.

