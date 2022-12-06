Chance for rain Wednesday through Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a mostly sunny day and a high in the low 70s in Lubbock, changes will occur overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with areas of light rain and eventually some thundershowers in southern and eastern counties by Wednesday.

The best potential for significant rain will be in the central, east, and southeast South Plains through Thursday morning. It appears the amounts will vary from a few hundredths in western areas to ½ inch or more in the east/southeast counties.

Due to the clouds and rain, it will be slightly cooler for the region on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 50s in the north and northwest to the 60s from the central communities to the south and southeast.

Skies will clear some on Thursday and another cold front will move into the South Plains and result in colder temps for Friday into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.