Food insecurity across the South Plains

South Plains Food Bank U Can Share
U Can Share South Plains Food Bank 40th year
U Can Share South Plains Food Bank 40th year(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is no doubt that the U Can Share food drive is the biggest fundraiser for the South Plains Food Bank. What you might not know is just how big of an impact your donation has on those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Chase Head, Chief Development Officer at the South Plains Food Bank says, “Statistics I have seen are 1 in 6 on the South Plains are food insecure, so that is basically saying where is their next meal going to come from.”

Head says when COVID-19 hit in 2020, financial struggles came with it. After hunger cases rose, they never dropped.

“Really we just don’t see the numbers going down, so statistically, it does not look like there is an end in sight. With inflation the way it is, and different things with the economy the need is there,” Head said.

Head says during the pandemic federal funding helped many organizations like the South Plains Food Bank but now, two years later, the funds have run out but the need has not.

“The biggest issue is we are trying to provide for that same need but we are having to do a lot of it out of pocket and come up with funding in different more creative ways,” said Head.

That is why fundraisers like U Can Share are so important. Head says food insecurity affects so many in our community.

“People would be very surprised if they stood out on our loading dock and saw all the cars that come through and really who it affects. It affects children, families, and seniors.”

Every dollar that is donated to the Food Bank turns into three meals. You can help our neighbors in need on the South Plains Food Bank website.

