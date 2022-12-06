KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Memphis KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Memphis loves attention and is a fun little guy. He has lots of energy and would be great in an active household. Memphis is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you need a jogging or hiking buddy, he can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

