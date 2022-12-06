Lady Raiders win early morning Education Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in front of thousands of students from area schools, the Lady Raiders topped Sam Houston 68-55 at the annual Education Day game Tuesday morning at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech moves to 8-1 with their seventh straight victory.

Jazz Lewis led the Lady Raiders with 17 points.

Bre’Amber Scott had her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Rhyle McKinney also scored 15 points. Jasmine Shavers chipped in 12 points.

The Lady Raiders are back in action next Wednesday hosting Oral Roberts at 7pm.

