Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders win early morning Education Game

The Lady Raiders topped Sam Houston 68-55 at the annual Education Day game Tuesday morning at...
The Lady Raiders topped Sam Houston 68-55 at the annual Education Day game Tuesday morning at the United Supermarkets Arena.(Texas Tech Lady Raider WWB)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in front of thousands of students from area schools, the Lady Raiders topped Sam Houston 68-55 at the annual Education Day game Tuesday morning at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech moves to 8-1 with their seventh straight victory.

Jazz Lewis led the Lady Raiders with 17 points.

Bre’Amber Scott had her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Rhyle McKinney also scored 15 points. Jasmine Shavers chipped in 12 points.

The Lady Raiders are back in action next Wednesday hosting Oral Roberts at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Donovan Smith
Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen of the U.S. born in Iran, pleaded guilty...
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of WMD

Latest News

Donovan Smith
Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal
Texas Tech will return to Texas Bowl in Houston, facing Ole Miss on Dec. 28. Ole Miss finished...
Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles
The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating four-time...
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles