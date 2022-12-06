Local Listings
Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots

Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of...
Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children.(Jacob Ammentorp Lund | Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season.

Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.

To contribute, a person can make monetary donations, mail a donation, or stop by in person to place items under the tree here at our funeral home. Donations will be accepted until the week before Christmas.

To learn more, contact us here: https://memorialdesigners.net/contact-us/

