Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022.

According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Perez’s girlfriend crying, saying Perez was “toxic and she is scared of him.”

The report states that the girlfriend broke up with Perez over text message as she was afraid to do it in person. She told police that she was in her bathroom brushing her teeth when Perez entered her apartment and began arguing with her.

The girlfriend told police she decided not to argue so as not to escalate the situation. The report then states that Perez grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against the bathroom wall causing the victim to fall to the ground. She told police Perez got on top of her and began hitting her.

The girlfriend eventually ran out of the apartment after Perez dragged her out of the bathroom and into the living room.

Police were not able to locate Perez at the time the report was written, though he was arrested shortly after.

Later that same month, Perez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when police were called to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of 70th Street for a domestic disturbance.

According to that report, Perez physically assaulted and then threatened to kill another woman with whom he had a child. The report states that Perez was walking around the apartment complex “looking for her” when police arrived.

The victim told police Perez became angry with her after he caught her looking through his phone. She told Perez to leave the apartment, at which point Perez grabbed her and, “threw her across the living room.” She then told police that Perez began choking her, nearly causing her to pass out. She was able to get free from Perez and ran to grab her child. It was at this point she told police Perez pulled out a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at her and told her, “he would kill her if she tried to call the police.”

The victim was able to get out of the apartment and made her way toward the front office to call for help.

Perez was eventually arrested after entering another apartment and jumping out of the apartment’s rear window.

Police were able to recover a backpack that Perez had dropped by some dumpsters and found a firearm and marijuana inside it.

Perez is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

