Lubbock police: man threatens employee during beer theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raul Constancio, 50, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated robbery after being accused of stealing two 12-packs of beer from a gas station on 4th and Avenue Q and threatening a gas station employee with a knife.

According to the report, Constancio grabbed two 12-packs of Budweiser and exited the store through the rear door, avoiding the point-of-sale counter, and began walking southbound. The employee chased after Constancio to stop the theft, at which point Constancio turned around and pulled out a folding knife. The report states that Constancio opened the knife and pointed it at the employee and began walking toward the employee, threatening him verbally.

The employee told police that Constancio then ran southbound and hid in a hotel on 6th and Avenue Q.

Police were able to locate Constancio on the second floor of the hotel where he was arrested.

Officers recovered the two 12-packs of beer and found two folding knives.

Constancio is currently held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $75,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

