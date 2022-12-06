Local Listings
Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer

Mikel Flores, 27(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting his uncle with a hammer causing serious injuries.

Mikel Flores, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

On Nov. 8, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment near 31st Street and Ave. U. According to a police report, Flores attempted to break into the apartment. Investigators say Flores attacked the victim then left the scene and hid the hammer used in the assault.

Flores then kidnapped a second victim at the home and forced them into the vehicle to drive from the scene of the aggravated assault, according to police. Police found the assault victim inside the apartment facedown on the floor unresponsive. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries to his head.

Flores was arrested in the 3000 block of Ave. T. He’s held on a combined $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

