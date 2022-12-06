Local Listings
More mild temps, then rain

By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain quite mild for the season today with highs for most of the South Plains region again in the 70s. But rain is on the way.

Compared to yesterday, this afternoon will be less sunny, less windy, and slightly less warm. Still, temperatures will peak well above average for early December.


Cloud cover will increase through the day, contributing to lower wind speeds and slightly lower temperatures. Winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Cloud cover will increase through the day, contributing to lower wind speeds and slightly lower temperatures. Winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Our next chance of rain begins late tonight. Rain is likely to begin as spotty light showers, but increase in intensity and coverage Wednesday. Rain is most likely around midday Wednesday and again Wednesday night. There may be some thunder, particularly over the southeastern viewing area. This may contribute to isolated rainfall amounts greater than a half inch in that area.

As the rain chance increases, temperatures will remain above freezing, so only rain is expected.
As the rain chance increases, temperatures will remain above freezing, so only rain is expected.(KCBD First Alert)

Rain is likely, at times, in the Lubbock area. Less than a quarter inch is expected, unless a thundershower moves over the area. Rain is least likely over the northwestern viewing area, which may miss out on any measurable precipitation. Temperatures will be above freezing, so only rain is expected.


Our next chance of rain begins late tonight. Rain is likely to begin as spotty light showers, but increase in intensity and coverage Wednesday.

Cooler air will accompany and follow the rain. We will have another, but slight, chance of rain Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Following up on yesterday’s post here, Monday morning’s low at the Lubbock airport was 50 degrees. Just before midnight, however, the temperature dropped to 49°, the low for the day. It is now Lubbock’s warmest December 5 low temperature. It replaces the record of 47° (in 1943).

