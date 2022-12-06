Optimum to extend services to Brownfield, Seminole, Hereford through fiber network build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in Brownfield, Seminole and Hereford will now have another option when it comes to internet providers. Optimum announced that it’s extending its services to the three towns with the construction of a 100 percent Fiber Internet Network. Construction is underway in the areas.

The company expects to reach nearly 16,000 homes and businesses across the three cities. Initial services will become available in early 2023, and the builds are expected to be complete later in the year.

“Optimum is excited to break ground on the construction of our 100% Fiber Internet Network in Brownfield, Hereford, and Seminole, taking us one step closer to delivering ultra-fast, reliable fiber connections to these communities,” said Pragash Pillai, EVP, Chief Technology and Information Officer & Customer Experience for Optimum. “Fiber is the future of internet connectivity, and we look forward to lighting up our Optimum Fiber Internet Network and bringing residents and businesses a full-fiber connectivity experience.”

Construction has been underway for several weeks and will expand across the cities in phases. Throughout the fiber build process, residents will see more trucks and technicians in their areas as fiber is being deployed.

