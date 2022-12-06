Local Listings
Rep. Dustin Burrows to speak about Uvalde school shooting

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State Representative Dustin Burrows will be in Lubbock to talk about his investigation into the Robb Elementary Massacre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the Holiday Inn Lubbock at 6107 Justice Avenue.

Burrows will be available to answer questions about the safety and security of Lubbock-area schools with Lubbock ISD Trustee Lala Chavez.

This “Evening with Rep. Dustin Burrows” is open to the public. Food and drinks will be provided to attendees.

