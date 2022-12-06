Rep. Dustin Burrows to speak about Uvalde school shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State Representative Dustin Burrows will be in Lubbock to talk about his investigation into the Robb Elementary Massacre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the Holiday Inn Lubbock at 6107 Justice Avenue.

Burrows will be available to answer questions about the safety and security of Lubbock-area schools with Lubbock ISD Trustee Lala Chavez.

This “Evening with Rep. Dustin Burrows” is open to the public. Food and drinks will be provided to attendees.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.