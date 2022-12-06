Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Uvalde school safety meeting happening today in Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Uvalde school safety meeting happening today

  • Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary school shooting
  • The meeting starts a 6 o’clock at the Holiday Inn at Spur 327 and Justice Ave.
  • Details here: Rep. Dustin Burrows to speak about Uvalde school shooting

Aaron Dean murder trial

  • Testimony continues in the trial of a former Forth Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting a black woman through a window in her backyard
  • Prosecutors say Aaron Dean did not identify himself and the defense says Atatiana Jefferson pointed a gun at him
  • Follow the latest here: Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun

Substation attacks investigation

Election day for Senate runoff

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Donovan Smith
Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal
Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen of the U.S. born in Iran, pleaded guilty...
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of WMD