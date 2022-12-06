Tuesday morning top stories: Uvalde school safety meeting happening today in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Uvalde school safety meeting happening today

Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary school shooting

The meeting starts a 6 o’clock at the Holiday Inn at Spur 327 and Justice Ave.

Aaron Dean murder trial

Testimony continues in the trial of a former Forth Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting a black woman through a window in her backyard

Prosecutors say Aaron Dean did not identify himself and the defense says Atatiana Jefferson pointed a gun at him

Substation attacks investigation

More than 38,000 customers remain without power after a gunman targeted two substations in North Carolina

Utility workers say it could be Thursday before repairs are completed

Election day for Senate runoff

Voters head to the polls today to decide the Georgia Senate runoff election

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is facing Republic Herschel Walker

