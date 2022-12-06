Tuesday morning top stories: Uvalde school safety meeting happening today in Lubbock
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Uvalde school safety meeting happening today
- Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary school shooting
- The meeting starts a 6 o’clock at the Holiday Inn at Spur 327 and Justice Ave.
Rep. Dustin Burrows to speak about Uvalde school shooting
Aaron Dean murder trial
- Testimony continues in the trial of a former Forth Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting a black woman through a window in her backyard
- Prosecutors say Aaron Dean did not identify himself and the defense says Atatiana Jefferson pointed a gun at him
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
Substation attacks investigation
- More than 38,000 customers remain without power after a gunman targeted two substations in North Carolina
- Utility workers say it could be Thursday before repairs are completed
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
Election day for Senate runoff
- Voters head to the polls today to decide the Georgia Senate runoff election
- Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is facing Republic Herschel Walker
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
