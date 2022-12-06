Wolff announces intentions to turn pro after Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior kicker Trey Wolff announced Tuesday his intentions to forego his final season of eligibility to pursue a professional career in the NFL following the Red Raiders’ appearance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Wolff has been among the top kickers in the country this season by both sheer accuracy and total number of field goals, propelling the Red Raiders to two wins alone already this year with a pair of game-winning kicks against both Texas and Oklahoma. He’ll end his career ranked in the top 10 for both single-season and career field goals in program history.

“I’ve accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted as a college athlete,” Wolff said in a post to his personal Twitter account. “I’ll definitely remember the game-winning kicks and the countless times our fans stormed the field after each one of them. I’ll cherish those moments for the rest of my life. I’ll also remember the many friendships and relations that have been developed over my career here, too.”

Ironically, Wolff will end his Red Raider career in the same place where he put on the scarlet and black for the first time – in NRG Stadium in his hometown of Houston. Wolff, a redshirt in 2018, watched as Ole Miss downed the Red Raiders to start the 2018 season and then took over as Texas Tech’s primary place kicker a year later.

Since then, Wolff has developed into one of the nation’s most-accurate kickers as he is 39-for-48 over his career, including an impressive 18-for-21 this year alone. Wolff ranks eighth all-time on the Texas Tech career field goals chart entering the Texas Bowl as he needs one more successfully try to tie Lin Elliott (1988-91) for seventh place and two to match both Ricky Gann (1981-84) and Scott Segrist (1985-88) for fifth.

If Wolff is called upon several times against Ole Miss, he could potentially match the school single-season mark of 23 field goals that was set in 2013 by Ryan Bustin. Wolff previously totaled 20 field goals as a redshirt freshman in 2019, making him the only kicker in program history to connect on at least 18 field goals in a season twice in a career.

In between his field goal duties, Wolff has served as Texas Tech’s kickoff specialist throughout his career. Wolff garnered honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades this season for the second time in his career last week as he was also honored in 2019.

Texas Tech will face Ole Miss in an 8 p.m. kickoff on December 28 from NRG Stadium in Houston. Coverage will be provided nationally via ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Informaiton provided by Texas Tech Athletics.