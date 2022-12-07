Local Listings
Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with a special performance by the First United Methodist Church’s Chancel Choir. Dust off your mics and practice your favorite Christmas songs and come participate in our holiday karaoke during choir breaks!

Hang out in our education station and make snowflake ornaments and decorate sugar cookies! Hot chocolate, cookies, and Mi Mesa food truck will be available.

The Buddy Holly Center is also participating in a food drive this year benefitting Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock, through December 18, 2022. Guests are invited to bring donations of non-perishable food in cans, boxes, or bags, but not glass jars. Please make sure to check the expiration dates on packages of food before donating.

Come celebrate the holidays here at the Buddy Holly Center!

For more information, visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org or call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3560.

Join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter for updates and upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

