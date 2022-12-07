Local Listings
Chilly rain for the South Plains

By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread rain showers will bring much needed rain to the South Plains and surrounding areas today.

With the rain and overcast sky today will be much cooler. However, temperatures will remain well above freezing through this rain event, insuring all precipitation falls as rain.

Some thundershowers are possible, which will enhance rainfall. In these areas, mainly over the southeastern half of the KCBD viewing area, rainfall totals may exceed a half inch. Some spots will end up with amounts from a quarter to a half inch while much of the rest of the area will see less than a quarter inch of rain.

Though much cooler, temperatures will peak a few degrees above average for the season. Winds will remain light.

Rain is likely this evening, gradually moving off to the east tonight, ending before sunrise Thursday.

With temperatures well above freezing no ice is expected. Plan for wet roads through tomorrow morning.

Patchy fog and low clouds are possible early tomorrow. After that Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. With lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s it will be quite chilly in the breeze.

We will have another, but slight, chance of rain late Friday and Friday night.

Cooler weather will follow through early next week. Much colder weather appears likely around the middle of next week.

