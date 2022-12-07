Local Listings
Comet Cleaners Christmas is for Kids accepting donations

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Protective Services (CPS) is now accepting donations for its 35th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign.

Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an unwrapped gift to any Comet Cleaners location or the KCBD Studio at 9800 University Ave. Donations will be accepted through Christmas Eve.

Comet Cleaners’ locations:

  • 3410 98th Street
  • 6403 Indiana Ave.
  • 7721 Milwaukee Ave.
  • 5404 4th Street

For every gift you bring in, you’ll receive a $2 voucher for any dry cleaning service. Let’s join together as a community and make this holiday season one to remember.

Store hours are M-F 7am-7pm and Saturday 8am-2pm

