Covenant Children’s seeking holiday donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is asking our community for toy donations this holiday season.

Every year, Covenant Children’s provides toys to those patients who can’t be home on Christmas Day. Covenant caregivers pick out age-appropriate toys for the patient and helps them “shop” to find the perfect gift for their siblings too. Leftover toys are used at Covenant Children’s throughout the year.

Toys for newborns, infants and toddlers: rattles and other sound toys, multi-sensory soft toys, board books, light up and musical electronic toys, baby dolls and plush toys safe for under age 3 years

Toys for tweens and teens: board games, puzzles, adult coloring books and activity books, detailed paint by number sets, make up or fingernail paint sets, blue tooth speakers, model kits and craft kits for ages 10+, remote control cars.

*All toys must be new

Toys can be dropped off anytime from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Covenant Children’s main hospital lobby. We will be accepting donations through December 19.

For additional questions, please contact Christine Neugebauer at (806)725-6756 or email: Christine.neugebauer@stjoe.org.

