Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the...
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mikel Flores, 27
Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
U Can Share fighting hunger on the South Plains
U Can Share fighting hunger on the south plains
Money being counted
Scam artists getting more creative
Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.
Liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash, report finds
Red Raider fans line up for bowl tickets
Red Raider fans line up for bowl tickets