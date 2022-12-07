Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet MooMoo

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet MooMoo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She is a happy girl and loves to go on adventures. She would much rather be with you than in a kennel. She is also smart and loving. MooMoo is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Memphis.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the...
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
Mikel Flores, 27
Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer

Latest News

Meet MooMoo! She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet MooMoo
Meet Memphis! He is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Memphis
Meet Memphis! He is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Memphis
Meet McNugget! He is a ten-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McNugget